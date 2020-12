A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle incident on the old Island Highway in north Nanaimo tonight.

Crews were called out at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to the old Island Highway in front of the Chevron station close to Aulds Road.

Nanaimo RCMP confirmed the death of the pedestrian but weren’t releasing any other information Friday as the investigation was continuing.

Southbound lanes on the highway were expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation.

Nanaimo News Bulletin