Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone in the area

The pedestrian was waiting to cross the street when a part of a truck travelling in the curb lane struck the teenage. (Vancouver Police)

A 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after they were hit by a truck in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on the northeast corner of East 12 Avenue and Kingsway, police said in a statement.

The pedestrian was waiting to cross Kingsway when they were struck by a northbound truck in the curb lane.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time.

READ MORE: Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

<br

/>joti.grewal@bpdigital.caLike us on <a

href=”http://www.facebook.com/BCNews” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a

href=”http://www.twitter.com/blackpressmedia” target=”_blank”>Twitter