There’s a new deputy in town.

A deputy fire chief, that is. Mike Pecora has been promoted at the Golden Fire Rescue to deputy fire chief, just over one year since he took on the risk management officer position with the Town of Golden.

After 18 years of service with the Golden Fire Department, Pecora says he continues to enjoy working with the great team, and is settling into his role as fire Chief Dave Balding’s right hand man.

Pecora began serving with the fire department many years ago. He took a brief hiatus from fire rescue when he was on town council for six years, but realized after two terms that he preferred to serve the community in a different way. He’s been back on the department for three years, and was hired on by the Town of Golden as the risk management officer last year. The risk management position requires Pecora to work with businesses and community members, educating and informing people about fire prevention methods. The deputy chief position is based through the Town of Golden Fire Fighter Association.

“I have an interesting two-tiered type of position,” Pecora said, adding that the deputy fire chief position is part of the on call, volunteer-paid side of the department.

The position has been vacant since Balding became fire chief, and Pecora happily stepped into the role. The extra responsibility means there’s a lot more paperwork to fill out after each call, and Pecora will be second in command if Balding ever requires it. He will also work on structure and training other fire rescue members.

“Basically, it’s just someone to be accountable,” he said.

Pecora continues to be an indispensable member of Golden’s fire rescue crew.

“The team we have, the camaraderie, the family that’s built through the fire department, and the call to duty” all keep Pecora going back each day with the same enthusiasm and passion for the job that he has always had.

“I have a strong stomach and digestive system,” he joked about how he continues to do the work that he does.

Three new members have just joined the fire department, and Pecora says he is excited about all of the skills they bring to the table. Some are skilled paramedics, others are experts in swift water rescue. Every person on the department brings something beneficial to the team, he said.

“It’s a really cool family to be a part of,” he added.