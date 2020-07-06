Peak on the lower Fraser River expected to arrive Monday

Peak predicted for July 6, with flows decreasing from there: River Forecast Centre

The Fraser River should reach peak freshet on Monday, July 6, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

That’s a month after the first predicted peak for the Lower Fraser in early June, but river levels have been surging up and down in tandem with various weather systems affecting upper Fraser watersheds.

Surging river levels in northern communities sparked flood warnings after heavy rains hit some communities, including some water spilling into unprotected areas in Fraser Valley spots like Chilliwack’s Carey Point.

Hydrologic modelling in the 10-day forecast for the Fraser River now predicts the peak will be Monday, July 6 at 11456.6 square metres per second at the Mission gauge, and 10303.9 sq. m per second at Hope with levels falling subsequently for several days.

That would put the 2020 freshet at between 5-year and 10-year flows, according to the River Forecast Centre data.

