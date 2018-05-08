Peachland, Westbank First Nation establishes working relationship

The District of Peachland and Westbank First Nation have formed signed a Memorandum of Understanding to represent the mutual commitment to establish a working relationship.

The MOU will support the interests of both communities and is an opportunity to encourage information sharing on initiatives including economic development, economic growth, and crown land referrals, according to a District of Peachland news release.

The MOU is intended to establish a lasting, working relationship in the best interests of both communities, based on mutual respect, honour and recognition.

This framework for relationship building demonstrates a mutual commitment to help establish consistent communication and encourages the councils to work together more cooperatively.

WFN Chief Roxanne Lindley, Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin and their respective councils agree that together, through strong leadership, they can provide an environment that will strive to support healthy vibrant communities and ensure all residents of Westbank First Nation and the District of Peachland are able to benefit from their initiatives, said the news release.

This agreement is the result of the work highlighted at the community-to-community forum held on March 19 which provided each government with the opportunity to meet and familiarize themselves with the community initiatives in neighbouring municipalities.

