District of Peachland

Peachland road reopened after landslide

The district made the announcement last night

A Peachland road has reopened after a landslide closed it temporarily Thursday.

According to a District of Peachland Facebook post, Princeton Avenue is open to two-way traffic.

“Please use caution as there will be a temporary change to lane widths and modifications for the weekend. The project will continue to affect Princeton Avenue traffic on Monday as the Ministry of Transportation will start evaluating the intersection approach lane,” said the district.

The landslide also caused the asphalt on Highway 97 to split. It washed down Princeton Ave., plugging a culvert, causing water to re-route and slippage in the pavement.

