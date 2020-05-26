Peachland recovery task force proposes larger patios

Several initiatives proposed by the Peachland COVID-19 recovery task force will go to council tonight

Larger patios and some old chairs are on the docket tonight in Peachland as several initiatives proposed by the district’s COVID-19 recovery task force go to council.

As part of its effort to assist local businesses through the pandemic, district staff is proposing Peachland waive its usual patio fees and allow businesses to expand those patios beyond the usual 350-square foot policy, even into on-street parking spaces.

Four establishments in Peachland usually open patios throughout the summer. As such, the policy change is anticipated to cause a $2,800 revenue loss for the district.

The district also wants to close on-street parking between 1st and 3rd streets, allowing those businesses to expand toward the streets.

To implement those plans, they want to purchase small concrete barriers to separate vehicular traffic from pedestrians, several wheelchair- and curb-letdowns through the project site, additional signage and line delineation. That is anticipated to cost around $15,000.

The task force also proposes seven old wood tables and 50 wood chairs be placed at Heritage Park’s spirit square to provide some additional space for Peachland families looking to sit down to eat after buying food from a local business.

District staff said the area will accommodate seven of the eight-foot tables, allowing eight people to sit at each table if they are in the same social circle.

Staff also recognized several potential challenges with the plan, including potential vandalism, damage, upholding consistent cleaning and alcohol use — and perhaps even distaste at the condition of the furniture.

“There may be complaints about the quality of the inventory being provided,” reads part of the report.

The task force also proposed hosting live music at Heritage Park, but staff cited concerns such events may attract more than 50 people, breaching public health orders.

