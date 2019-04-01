Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Peachland needs volunteers for Community Clean-Up Month.

Starting April 6, an ad hoc group of dedicated volunteers will hit the back roads off Princeton Avenue in Peachland and the pathways along Okanagan Lake for a massive spring clean-up blitz. And they’re challenging other residents to do the same – pick a project, gather people, and do a clean-up of your own in your neck of the woods.

“Community Clean-Up projects have a long standing tradition in our region,” said Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction Facilitator with the Regional District Waste Reduction Office.

“For the past twenty years, literally thousands of individuals, groups and organizations have rolled up their sleeves and tackled trash busting projects in their neighborhoods. Each year we host a kick-off event to help showcase how easy it is to get involved, and the great work that can be done when people pool their collective resources and goodwill.”

Stewart says this weekend’s clean-up project has a broad scope. Volunteers plan to tackle various trouble spots: the shores of Okanagan Lake, plus garbage near Spring Lake, the Bedford Trails Lookout, and some flat pullout areas where unsightly car bodies, appliances, tires and debris have landed.

READ MORE: Crown-Indigenous relations federal minister to stop in Peachland

READ MORE: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

“Our members believe actions speak louder than words. We continue to look out for what’s best for the environment, wildlife and our local community. It’s important for us to let people know that it’s unacceptable to deface or pollute the land in our area. We’ll be helping to restore the area to its’ natural pristine state,” said Geoff Hartland with the Peachland Sportsmen’s Association.

Other groups planning to take part in the weekend clean up blitz include the Okanagan Forestry Task Force, the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance, and a wide array conservation minded citizens. Some of the businesses lending their support with equipment and recycling include ABC Metals, Enviro Metals, and For Less Disposal.

READ MORE: Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

READ MORE: Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

If you wish to pitch in for the Princeton Corridor cleanup initiative, the group will gather at 9:45 am Saturday morning across from the former Compost site on Princeton Avenue in Peachland. Please wear safety boots, and bring your own gloves, rakes and shovels.

For lighter work, there will also be a cleanup along Beach Avenue and surrounding area in Peachland on Saturday afternoon hosted by Summit Yoga BC. A group of 30 plus volunteers plan to gather across from Bliss Bakery at 1pm with a free yoga class to follow the clean- up.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.