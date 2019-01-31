Peachland Library to commemorate Stuart McLeanThe Vinyl Cafe storie

Canadian radio broadcaster, humorist, monologist, author, and host of the CBC Radio program The Vinyl Café.
The Peachland Library will celebrate Stuart McLean’s contribution to Canadian literature and culture. A variety of his works will be available to borrow and there will be a prize draw to win a boxed set of The Vinyl Café stories. The draw will be on February 28.
This program is intended for adults and will take place Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Peachland Branch of the Okanagan Library.
