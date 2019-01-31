FILE - Stuart McLean, host of CBC Radio’s The Vinyl Cafe, is shown in Stirling, Ont. in a 2007photo. McLean concedes carting "The Vinyl Cafe" from city to city, often performing for days on end without a break can be somewhat draining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Belleville Intelligencer/ Luke Hendry

Peachland Library to commemorate Stuart McLeanThe Vinyl Cafe storie

McLean's work will be available to borrow and there will be a draw to win a box set of The Vinyl Cafe stories

  • Jan. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Canadian radio broadcaster, humorist, monologist, author, and host of the CBC Radio program The Vinyl Café.

The Peachland Library will celebrate Stuart McLean’s contribution to Canadian literature and culture. A variety of his works will be available to borrow and there will be a prize draw to win a boxed set of The Vinyl Café stories. The draw will be on February 28.

RELATED: Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

This program is intended for adults and will take place Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Peachland Branch of the Okanagan Library.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-SOGI advocate says he’s filed a B.C. Ombudsperson’s complaint against Chilliwack School Board
Next story
Williams Lake man pleads guilty to drug and weapon possession charges

Just Posted

Most Read