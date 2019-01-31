Peachland Library to commemorate Stuart McLeanThe Vinyl Cafe storie

McLean's work will be available to borrow and there will be a draw to win a box set of The Vinyl Cafe stories

FILE - Stuart McLean, host of CBC Radio’s The Vinyl Cafe, is shown in Stirling, Ont. in a 2007photo. McLean concedes carting "The Vinyl Cafe" from city to city, often performing for days on end without a break can be somewhat draining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Belleville Intelligencer/ Luke Hendry

Canadian radio broadcaster, humorist, monologist, author, and host of the CBC Radio program The Vinyl Café.

The Peachland Library will celebrate Stuart McLean’s contribution to Canadian literature and culture. A variety of his works will be available to borrow and there will be a prize draw to win a boxed set of The Vinyl Café stories. The draw will be on February 28.

RELATED: Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

This program is intended for adults and will take place Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Peachland Branch of the Okanagan Library.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.