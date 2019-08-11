Peachfest kicks off with a big bang

The 72nd annual Penticton Peach Festival drew thousands of people on opening day

Thousands of people packed Okanagan Lake Park, lined the shoreline and even climbed Munson Mountain to catch the opening day aerial act of the 72nd Penticton Peach Festival.

And the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds and the SkyHawks did not disappoint, thrilling the appreciative crowd with their demonstrations, which lasted nearly two hours.

The premiere of the five-day, free family event also included the Rona Kids Zone in the morning, the competitive peach bin race, won by the Snowbirds team again this year, and the Crash Test Dummies concert that night at the park.

Peachfest events upcoming this weekend include The Peters Bros. Grand Parade on Saturday, travelling down Main Street starting at 10 a.m.

The Kiddies Day Parade is Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Mark Brett | Reporter

