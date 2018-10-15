Peach City Radio offered funding for new project

CFUZ radio host Dave del Rizzo at work in the community radio station’s broadcast studio. The station is getting funding to produce a new live interview show. Steve Kidd/Western News

Peach City Radio is receiving a $33,000 grant to implement Speak Out Community Collective project.

The community radio station is going to launch live, community-focused spoken word programming highlighting local organizations and community groups.

Guests on the show will be representatives from community organizations who will be interviewed on-air by a rotating group of trained hosts. The result, in addition to an increased awareness of community initiatives, will be trained volunteers and the first live, talk-based show on CFUZ.

Related: CFUZ awarded grant for speaker series

Training for volunteer hosts will include the art of research, interviewing and general hosting for live radio, as well as technical training in a live studio setup, management and troubleshooting. The live spoken word program will complement the station’s live streaming format and will transition CFUZ from live stream to live FM broadcast in the coming months.

Related: CFUZ going live in 2018

The grant is coming through the Community Radio Fund of Canada’s Radiometres program, a funding program aimed to improve local programming and volunteer participation. This is the third time the CRFC has provided financial support to CFUZ under Radiometres, bringing the total awarded to $120,495.

“The Radiometres funding will once again enhance both programming and volunteer opportunities at CFUZ,” said CFUZ president Jackie Del Rizzo. “The Speak Out program will highlight local community groups and initiatives which in turn will expand the diversity of voices and ideas heard on the station. The weekly radio program will kickstart a new group of programmers specializing in spoken word content as well.”

As a result of the funding, CFUZ will be hiring a co-ordinator to manage the Speak Out project and applicants are encouraged to visit cfuz.ca for information.

For more information about Peach City Radio and “Speak Out Community Collective, visit cfuz.ca.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram