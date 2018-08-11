Peach City Peach Festival heading into final day

The 71st annual Penticton Peach Festival final day Sunday is for all for the kids (of all ages).

The Chewlelah float was first in the Under 25,000 community category.Mark Brett/Western News

With the exception of a few drops of rain in the morning and some gusty afternoon winds, the fourth day of the 71st annual Penticton Peach Festival was a hit with the many thousands of spectators.

The two-hour long Peters Bros. Grand Parade once again didn’t disappoint as people lined the route from Eckhardt Avenue, to Main Street to Wade Avenue to Winnipeg Street to Lakeshore Drive.

Kicking things off again this year was the Vancouver Police Motorcycle Drill team which just beat the rain on their opening act.

The Mega Motocross demonstration were able to get their noon show in the bag before the wind forced cancellation of their afternoon performance.

“Today is really special for me, it’s the first time I’ve come to the Peach Festival,” said Joan Chepil, who moved to Penticton 10 years ago from Eden Island in the Seychelles off the coast of South Africa. “I really like the show, the motorcycle show, that’s my favourite.”

It’s believed increment weather conditions interrupted the the Pentown Throwdown Skateboard and BMX event at Riverside Park which was scheduled to run until 7 p.m. but finished up around 4 p.m.

The final day of Peach Fest Sunday is dedicated to the children and the young at heart.

Starting off with the Kiddie’s Day Parade costume judging at Nanaimo Avenue and Main Street (new location) at 11 a.m. the parade starts at 11:30 a.m. going down Main Street to Okanagan Lake Park where a host of kids’ activities begin at noon.

Ventriloquist and comedienne Norma McKnight is the scheduled headliner.

