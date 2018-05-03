PCSS hosts girls’ soccer challenge

Teams from Invermere, Trail, Nakusp, Grand Forks, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Golden descended on Creston last weekend to play in the 12th Annual Kootenay Cup Challenge junior and senior girls' soccer tournament.

Prince Charles Secondary School teams acquitted themselves well, each putting up two wins in the two-day tournament. The senior girls defeated Kimberley 2-0, took a 7-1 loss to Trail and shut out Golden 4-0, then lost 5-2 to Invermere to finish fifth among the eight teams in their division.

The junior team lost its opener against Trail by a 3-1 margin but rebounded to defeat Kaslo 2-0 and Nakusp 6-0 in the six-team division.

The tournament’s final standings were:

SENIOR GIRLS:

1st DTSS (Invermere) 12 pts.

2nd JL CROWE (Trail) 9 pts.

3rd NSS (Nakusp) 9 pts.

4th GFSS (Grand Forks) 8 pts.

5th PCSS (Creston) 6 pts.

6th MBSS (Cranbrook) 4 pts.

7th SSS (Kimberley) 0 pts.

8th GSS (Golden) 0 pts.

JUNIOR GIRLS:

1st LVR (Nelson) 9 pts.

2nd JL CROWE (Trail) 9 pts.

3rd PCSS (Creston) 6 pts.

4th JVH (Kaslo) 3 pts.

5th GSS (Golden) 0 pts.

6th NSS (Nakusp) 0 pts.

“It takes an incredible amount of time to organize and plan for such an event, but when it’s all said and done, the outcome is always well worth it!” said PCSS coach Mel Lankhaar.