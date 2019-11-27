The Telus payphone is still available at the Lakeview Mall.

Payphones being removed along Hwy16

Cellphone usage has increased

Telus is removing the majority of its payphones along Hwy16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

Once a staple on street corners, in businesses and in other public places, some are being removed at the requests of businesses or landowners, says Liz Sauve from Telus.

“If a payphone isn’t being used, or is the frequent target of vandalism, oftentimes a business will ask for it to be removed so they can use the space for something else, like a coffee bar, or even just more shelf space,” she said.

“The other reason we would remove a phone is if it’s just not being used, due to the popularity of cell phones, and improved cell coverage in the area. Telus covers more than 500km of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Prince George,” she added.

But Telus is leaving at least one payphone in each community to ensure that those who need one can still have access.

In Houston the payphone in the mall is now gone, but there is still one available at the 7-Eleven. And in Burns Lake, two payphones are located at the Lakeview Shopping Centre.

Previous story
Catalytic converter stolen off Salvation Army van in Parksville
Next story
Generational divide separates supporters, opponents at North Delta highrise hearing

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Millworkers now eligible for employment assistance

    Federal program approved as of Nov. 17

  • Council approves travel plans for next year

    Value seen in representing Houston

  • Bachrach’s MP salary at $178,900

    Taylor Bachrach, the new NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley can expect an impressive compensation package in his new job.

  • Winning gold

    On Nov. 16 Houston Christian School hosted the Jr. Boys Volleyball Zones. There were five teams: Hazelton Secondary, Smithers Seconday, Bulkley Valley Christian School and host Houston Christian School. Houston Christian won the gold medal banner Match 2-0 with scores of 25 - 22 and 25 - 9. Right side hitter Jakob King was named an all star while setter Kade Jaarsma was named tournament MVP. All team members made significant contributions to the championship. Other team members were Ethan Farmer, Cameron Verbeek, Aaron Gidudu, Braden Vanderwoerd and Joe Stephens. This is a third consecutive banner for this team. Their coach Ed Kronemeyer is pretty proud of the hard work they put in.

  • Kentucky Derby in Houston

    The Houston Figure Skating Club held a Kentucky Derby Themed ladies auction on Nov. 16. The ladies got all gussied up in their best Kentucky Derby wear including gorgeous hats. (Angelique Houlihan photos).

  • Woman faces new charge after breaching court order by returning to Barriere

    RCMP in Barriere arrested a Kamloops woman last week after she was allegedly found in breach of her conditions of release imposed by the court.

  • Planning begins for new firehall

    Current building too small for ladder trucks