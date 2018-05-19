Paid parking returns to Harrison from May 15 to June 15. (Nina Grossman/The Observer)

Pay parking returns mid-June

Mayor said local reception to pay system has improved

  • May. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Tourists coming through Harrison for the long weekend won’t have to worry about paid parking. The user-fee pay system – initiated three years ago – doesn’t begin until June 15.

Throughout the summer residents and tourists alike can expect to pay for parking on Esplanade Ave, Maple Street, St. Alice Street, Spruce Street and Chehalis Street. Fees are $2 per hour with a $10 daily maximum.

The system initially stirred up some controversy when it was introduced in 2016, with some councillors and residents concerned about the impact on the visitor experience and the high costs for locals.

But Village mayor Leo Facio said pay parking has become more accepted over the years and alleviates local taxpayers from covering all public works costs. In 2016 pay parking generated over $150,000 and Facio said last year was about the same.

“It pays for the maintenance of all our green spaces, washrooms…and garbage pick up and extra staff working the weekends,” he said. “It was just that first year getting used to [pay parking,] but we found the second year was much better – less people got fined. People started getting used to it.”

Facio said the Village has used signage and online notices to remind people of the system and is adding more signs this summer.

“It’s something so that as we improve and make our community nice looking – it’s not coming out of the taxpayer’s pockets,” he added.

