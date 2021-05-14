Pay parking in Harrison Hot Springs resumes May 15

The yellow zone indicates short-term paid parking; the black marks long-term. The red coloured area inidicates boat launch parking only while green marks free parking. (Graphic/Village of Harrison Hot Springs)

It’s a sure sign of warmer weather in Harrison Hot Springs.

Pay parking in the village goes back into effect starting Saturday, May 15 and will remain in effect until Sept. 15.

The fee structure is divided into two zones. Zone 1 allows for up to four hours of parking starting at $2 for the first hour and moving up in $1 increments to $5 for the fourth hour, totaling $14 for four hours. Zone 1 incorporates St. Alice Street, Hot Springs Road and Esplanade Avenue west of Hot Springs Road.

Zone 2 allows for parking all day for $3 per hour or $12 per day. Locations are on Esplanade Avenue east of Hot Springs Road and streets between Esplanade and Lillooet Avenues, including Maple Street, Chehalis Street and Spruce Street.

One vehicle is permitted per stall, including motorcycles in their respective parking stalls (identified by signage and painted stencils).

Payment for parking can be made through the Flowbird app, available on the iOS App Store or through Google Play. Flowbird allows users to keep track of where they parked via GPS and sends reminders during parking sessions. Payment can also be maid by phone at 604-235-1380 or 1-866-715-PARK (7275).

Local businesses along paid parking locations may display signs indicated they can provide change for parking services.

