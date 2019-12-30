Pay parking in effect at Burnside Plaza parking lot in Saanich

Parking tickets are flowing as free parking at Burnside Plaza came to an end in early December.

READ ALSO: What’s ‘free parking’ really worth in Victoria?

Locals in the Tillicum-Gorge should note the change to parking at the parking lot sandwiched between Tillicum Road and Burnside Road West, across from the entrance to Tillicum Mall.

WestPark took over the lot in November and began issuing tickets the first week of December. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

The parking lot sits in front of Burnside Plaza, which hosts Tillicum Laundry and other shopfronts, as well as the Winners Chapel. Now it also plays host to signs indicating pay parking is in effect and a ticket machine under the eave of the chapel.

According to a spokesperson from WestPark, the company took over the lot in November, and began policing the lot in the first week of December. The spokesperson said the cost of parking in the lot is $1 per hour. Fines incurred are initially $55, but go up to $80 if they are not paid within the first 10 days of receiving the ticket.

READ ALSO: Victoria property company plans to replace Tillicum bingo hall with residential housing

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com