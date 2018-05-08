Pay hike proposed for Mission mayor, councillors

New remuneration would take effect in 2019, after next election

Mission council is proposing a wage increase for mayor and councillors beginning in January 2019.

Whoever is elected during the upcoming Mission municipal election could see an increase in wages.

The current council is proposing to increase the amount paid to both mayor and councillors.

The proposal would see the Mayor’s remunerationrise from $73,906 per year to $84,394.

Councillors will see a larger increase.

Currently, a councilor receives 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary ($29,560). Under the new proposal, councillors would receive 50 per cent of the mayor’s new wage, approximately $42,197 per year.

That’s an increase of about 42 per cent.

If approved, the increase would come into effect in January of 2019, after the election.

In order to establish the new wage structure, district staff took two main factors into consideration.

A comparative analysis of wages was done using Port Moody, West Vancouver, Vernon, Penticton and Campbell River as comparator local governments.

Mike Younie, deputy chief administrative officer said the mayor’s new salary was adjusted upwards to compare to the average of those five municipalities.

The other factor is the loss of the non-taxable allowance.

Currently, one-third of the mayor’s and councillors’ salary is non-taxable as per the Federal Income Tax Act. This tax exemption also applies to provincial income tax. This non-taxable portion is considered as an allowance for expenses.

However, changes to the Income Tax Act will eliminate that non-taxable allowance in 2019, leaving mayor and councillors with no compensation for expenses.

Currently, municipal elected officials receive no mileage, cellphone or car allowances for their day-to-day duties.

The only expenses that can be claimed are when they have to leave the Mission area for conferences of other events, then expenses can be claimed.

The increase in remunerationwill help to cover the loss of the tax benefit, city staff say.

Originally staff had recommended that councillors receive 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary ($33,758), noting that 40 per cent is common in other municipalities.

However, several councillors commented that it wasn’t a “part-time job” and Coun. Carol Hamilton suggested 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary might be low.

Mayor Randy Hawes agreed.

“I would be absolutely happy to talk about and support something higher than 40 per cent,” he said.

He then said he would be willing to move that the amount be increased to 50 per cent.

Coun. Jim Hinds was the only person to vote against the proposal, saying an increase is needed, but 50 per cent of the mayor’s salary seemed high.