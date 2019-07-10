Paving starts for portion of Skeenaview Drive

Two-day closure in effect between Soucie Ave. to Munthe Ave.

The extensive reconstruction of the 4600 Block of Greig Ave. was finished last year. (Quinn Bender/Terrace Standard)

Skeenaview Drive will be closed for the next two days from Soucie Ave. to Munthe Ave. for paving.

The $260,000 project will involve asphalt milling and repaving for almost kilometre of the street.

The closure from July 10-12 will be in effect from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for all traffic, including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Skeenaview Drive is one of the two main roads leading up to the Bench area towards the Heritage Park Museum near Uplands Elementary School.

brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter