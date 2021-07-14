The District of Houston's 2021 paving program, contracted out to LB Paving, got underway July 5 on Baggerman Crescent. Sections of Omineca Crescent, Elliot Crescent, Hagman Crescent and small locations in the industrial area are also on the list. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Paving program underway

