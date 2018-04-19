Paving program announced for Maple Ridge roads

Maple Ridge residents will see some of their hard-earned tax dollars go to work this year as the city starts on its annual repaving program.

Fourteen roads will get a new coat of asphalt, totalling 9.4 kilometres.

“Maple Ridge has approximately 500 kilometres of paved roads that we maintain. We use a number of methods to identify the priorities for our annual road rehabilitation program. We also look at planned underground infrastructure replacement by utility companies and private development that is planned as we schedule these projects to protect our investment in paving,” said Walter Oleschak, superintendent of roads for the City of Maple Ridge.

The 14 projects identified for 2018:

• Westfield Avenue: 207 Street to Maple Crescent;

• 102 Avenue: 240 Street to Jackson Road ;

• 232 Street: Dewdney Trunk Road to 122 Avenue;

• 100 Avenue: 248th Street to 256th Street ;

• Marshall Ave: 248th Street to 251st Street ;

• 123 Avenue: 227th Street to 228th Street ;

• 112 Avenue: 24300 Block to 246th Street ;

• 246 Street: 112th Avenue to 113th Avenue ;

• 208 Street: Powell Avenue to 123rd Street ;

• Powell Avenue: 203rd Street to 208th Street;

• 132 Avenue: 216th Street to 220th Street ;

• West Street: Maple Meadows Way to 119A Avenue;

• 104 Avenue: 282nd Street to 287th Street ;

• 124 Avenue: 252nd Street west to the end of the existing road.

“We encourage citizens to sign up for construction alerts using the ‘Notify Me’ feature on the city website at mapleridge.ca. We appreciate the patience of citizens as we do this work over the next six months,” Oleschak said.

Funding for this work comes from the city’s infrastructure reserve fund, maintenance reserves, development cost charges and contributions from TransLink for a total investment of $18 million for 2018.