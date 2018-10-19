Paving on Front Street to cause delays

Traffic is ever-present on Front Street downtown Quesnel. MOTI changes will include a three-lane configuration and pedestrian-friendly elements. Melanie Law photo

Drivers are advised to expect minor delays starting Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, as crews begin paving Highway 97/Front Street in Quesnel, according to a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure traffic advisory.

Drivers can also anticipate traffic pattern changes to follow. Once paving is completed, line painting will take place to reconfigure the lanes on Front Street between Moffat Bridge and River Park Road. The new lane configuration will improve safety and reduce congestion for people living in Quesnel and travelling through the area on Highway 97.

Currently, there are two southbound lanes and one northbound on this section, with no left-turn lanes between Moffat Bridge and River Park Road. The new lane configuration will provide one lane northbound, one lane southbound and a centre left-turn lane at controlled intersections.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution and obey traffic control while travelling through the work area.

Drivers should continue to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

This lane realignment work is taking place as a result of the Quesnel Transportation Study. To find out more about the upcoming improvements, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/quesneltransportationstudy.

