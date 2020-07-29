The pavement and road work on Fourth avenue. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Paving, construction in full swing in Burns Lake

Construction is in full-swing all throughout the Burns Lake downtown. The Third and Fourth avenue driveway let downs are expected to be completed this week while the Fifth Avenue curbs installation was completed last week and all avenues were opened for local traffic. The total budget for paving for 2020 as told by the village Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing is $640,000. The village is also contributing to the downtown parking lot paving project and the village's portion is approximately $60,000. Paving of the downtown parking lot was almost completed at the time of going to press. Overall, it has been a busy couple of weeks in the Burns Lake downtown. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

