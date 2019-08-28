Pavers roll through Trail neighbourhood

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Rebuild of Iris Crescent began in late spring
The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted overwhelmingly to strike amid an impasse in negotiations with the employer WaterBridge.
In 2001, two members of the Burns Lake forestry community were shocked to learn that someone was cutting picnic tables in half with a chainsaw and pulling out fire rings at the Ethel F. Wilson Provincial Park.
Usage increases owing to Coastal GasLink pipeline work
The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.
The Barriere Outdoor Club (BOC) enjoyed another splendid ramble on Aug. 14, this time up to the Trophy Meadows. Ten hikers enjoyed the breathtaking wildflowers and stunning vistas this wonderful trail presented.
A work crew conducts backfilling and leveling at the site of a former highways maintenance yard, which is owned by the provincial government, on the west side of Francois Lake Drive. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews have been doing the remedial work for several weeks. (Blair McBride photos)
A customer named Richard was the grand winner of a $1,000 gift card after he filled out a Save-On-Foods store survey at the bottom of his receipt. Jared Obermeyer (L), Assistant Store Manager, Richard, (C) and Michael Vatcher (R), Store Manager hold the $1,000 gift cards at the Save-On-Foods in Burns Lake. The gift card program is held at all Save-On-Foods locations. (Submitted photo)