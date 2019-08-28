Sheri Regnier photo

Pavers roll through Trail neighbourhood

Rebuild of Iris Crescent began in late spring

The city’s major capital project on Iris Crescent is wrapping up this week with crews rolling out new paving from one end of the road to the other.

The $715,000 job involved installation of 243 metres of water main and 203 metres of sewer pipe as well as the reconstruction of 23 utility services and replacement of 180 metres of curb.

