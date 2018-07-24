Pavers on the auction block

The City of Penticton is selling off decorative pavers replaced during the revitalization work on the 300 block of Main Street. Western News file photo

City hall is selling off a chunk of Main Street. Or, at least, what used to be Main Street.

You’ve walked all over them for years, and now, the City of Penticton is giving you a chance to own a (former) bit of downtown sidewalk.

The city is holding a sealed bid auction for pavers removed from the 300 block of Main Street as part of the Downtown Revitalization project. The minimum bid is $300 per pallet, and as in past paver auctions, the money raised will be donated to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation in support of their fundraising drive to equip the patient care tower under construction at Penticton Regional hospital.

Pallets contain about 280 pavers, or 75 sq. ft. worth. The pavers are sold as is, where is.

Bids will be accepted in a sealed envelope delivered in person, by mail or courier at the city yards at 616 Okanagan Ave. East, or by email at purchasing@penticton.ca The bidding deadline is noon on Aug 9, with the clock located in the city yards foyer being the official time.

The highest bidders will be selected as the winner; In the event of a tie, the earliest bid wins. The city cautions that submitting a bid is considered a commitment to purchase, so don’t bid on more pavers than you plan to acquire.

More information and the bidding form is available on the City of Penticton website.

