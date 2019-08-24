Pavement work to close Fort Rodd Hill

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites are one of the best places in the region for star gazing. (Photo contributed)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

If you were planning to soak up some history at the old fort or take a stroll out to the lighthouse, you may want to check the calendar. Parks Canada has announced in a media release that Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites will be closed to the public from Sept. 3 to 6 for paving work.

It’s a good idea to check pc.gc.ca/fortroddhill before you plan a trip to the sites around that time, however, because the work schedule could change, depending on the weather. Crews will begin preparation work as early as Aug. 30, but the site will remain open during that phase of the work. The paving was scheduled after Labour Day weekend to minimize disruption, and when visitor volume is typically lower.

The work is part of $3 billion investment in infrastructure work to Parks Canada’s national historic sites, national parks, marine conservation areas and heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets.

