Paul Horn is Mission’s new mayor

The polling stations closed at 8 p.m., and now the community must wait and watch the votes roll in to determine Mission’s new mayor.

Advanced votes counts will be shown first, followed by counts from the nine polling stations one at a time. Mail in ballots will be counted last.

TOTAL:

Earl Babich: 60

Paul Horn: 2,122

Rhett Nicholson: 1,083

Dave Perritt: 675

Colin Renkema: 409

Nelson Tilbury: 569

ADVANCED VOTE:

Earl Babich: 5

Paul Horn: 262

Rhett Nicholson: 183

Dave Perritt: 67

Colin Renkema: 45

Nelson Tilbury: 79

SILVERDALE:

Earl Babich: 4

Paul Horn: 133

Rhett Nicholson: 34

Dave Perritt: 33

Colin Renkema: 55

Nelson Tilbury: 57

MISSION CENTRAL:

Earl Babich: 2

Paul Horn: 151

Rhett Nicholson: 93

Dave Perritt: 71

Colin Renkema: 23

Nelson Tilbury: 50

ALBERT MCMAHON:

Earl Babich: 8

Paul Horn: 354

Rhett Nicholson: 177

Dave Perritt: 93

Colin Renkema: 52

Nelson Tilbury: 138

CEDAR VALLEY

Earl Babich: 4

Paul Horn: 118

Rhett Nicholson: 86

Dave Perritt: 48

Colin Renkema: 38

Nelson Tilbury: 56

HATZIC:

Earl Babich: 6

Paul Horn: 187

Rhett Nicholson: 88

Dave Perritt: 57

Colin Renkema: 40

Nelson Tilbury: 78

WEST HEIGHTS:

Earl Babich: 8

Paul Horn: 192

Rhett Nicholson: 113

Dave Perritt: 63

Colin Renkema: 17

Nelson Tilbury: 53

CHERRY HILL:

Earl Babich: 3

Paul Horn: 84

Rhett Nicholson: 45

Dave Perritt: 39

Colin Renkema: 13

Nelson Tilbury: 58

MAIL-IN BALLOTS:

Earl Babich: 13

Paul Horn: 384

Rhett Nicholson: 119

Dave Perritt: 124

Colin Renkema: 77

Nelson Tilbury: 85

Mission City Record