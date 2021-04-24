Paul Horn is Mission’s new mayor

The polling stations closed at 8 p.m., and now the community must wait and watch the votes roll in to determine Mission’s new mayor.
Advanced votes counts will be shown first, followed by counts from the nine polling stations one at a time. Mail in ballots will be counted last.
TOTAL:
Earl Babich: 60
Paul Horn: 2,122
Rhett Nicholson: 1,083
Dave Perritt: 675
Colin Renkema: 409
Nelson Tilbury: 569
ADVANCED VOTE:
Earl Babich: 5
Paul Horn: 262
Rhett Nicholson: 183
Dave Perritt: 67
Colin Renkema: 45
Nelson Tilbury: 79
SILVERDALE:
Earl Babich: 4
Paul Horn: 133
Rhett Nicholson: 34
Dave Perritt: 33
Colin Renkema: 55
Nelson Tilbury: 57
MISSION CENTRAL:
Earl Babich: 2
Paul Horn: 151
Rhett Nicholson: 93
Dave Perritt: 71
Colin Renkema: 23
Nelson Tilbury: 50
ALBERT MCMAHON:
Earl Babich: 8
Paul Horn: 354
Rhett Nicholson: 177
Dave Perritt: 93
Colin Renkema: 52
Nelson Tilbury: 138
CEDAR VALLEY
Earl Babich: 4
Paul Horn: 118
Rhett Nicholson: 86
Dave Perritt: 48
Colin Renkema: 38
Nelson Tilbury: 56
HATZIC:
Earl Babich: 6
Paul Horn: 187
Rhett Nicholson: 88
Dave Perritt: 57
Colin Renkema: 40
Nelson Tilbury: 78
WEST HEIGHTS:
Earl Babich: 8
Paul Horn: 192
Rhett Nicholson: 113
Dave Perritt: 63
Colin Renkema: 17
Nelson Tilbury: 53
CHERRY HILL:
Earl Babich: 3
Paul Horn: 84
Rhett Nicholson: 45
Dave Perritt: 39
Colin Renkema: 13
Nelson Tilbury: 58
MAIL-IN BALLOTS:
Earl Babich: 13
Paul Horn: 384
Rhett Nicholson: 119
Dave Perritt: 124
Colin Renkema: 77
Nelson Tilbury: 85