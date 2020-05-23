Patient airlifted after crash in Nanaimo’s East Wellington area

One patient was airlifted from East Wellington firehall following a crash on Jingle Pot Road on Saturday afternoon. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A patient had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in the East Wellington area of Nanaimo this afternoon.

East Wellington Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP responded to a call of a motor vehicle incident at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, on Jingle Pot Road, near Kilpatrick Road and Meadow Drive.

A Dodge pickup truck and a GMC sports utility vehicle were involved.

The female passenger of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle. She sustained serious but unknown injuries and was subsequently airlifted from the meadow behind the East Wellington fire hall.

