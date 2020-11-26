Patience requested from drivers as work begins on realignment of Highway 14 in Sooke

Construction between Connie and Glinz Lake roads expected to take 1½ years

Even in a town where road delays are common, the next 1½ years are shaping up to be a hectic period for roadwork.

Construction on the long-awaited realignment of Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads in Sooke has begun.

The $85.7-million project will see a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 converted to a divided four-lane highway. The project also includes a new “park and ride” lot at Gillespie Road and 10 kilometres of pavement resurfacing and shoulder widening between Otter Point and Woodhaven roads.

The work will start at Connie Road and see the road rerouted behind the 17 Mile House Pub and merge back to Highway 14 at Glinz Lake Road.

Windley Contracting says during construction, motorists can expect delays.

Along with the Ministry of Transportation, the company has agreed to a plan that will minimize traffic impacts to emergency services, transit, local property owners, and commuters.

There will be no work impacting traffic on long weekends.

Work hours are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2022.

