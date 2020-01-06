Pat Bay Highway reopens in both directions after rollover crash

Emergency crews are no longer on scene

Traffic going northbound on the Pat Bay Highway is down to one lane after the Sidney Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover near Beacon Avenue. (Google Traffic Map)

The Pat Bay Highway near Sidney has been reopened following a rollover vehicle accident.

The accident was in the northbound lane, south of Beacon Avenue.

