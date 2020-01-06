Traffic going northbound on the Pat Bay Highway is down to one lane after the Sidney Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover near Beacon Avenue. (Google Traffic Map)

Pat Bay Highway reopens in both directions after rollover crash

Emergency crews are no longer on scene

  • Jan. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  News

The Pat Bay Highway near Sidney has been reopened following a rollover vehicle accident.

The accident was in the northbound lane, south of Beacon Avenue.

