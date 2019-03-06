(Saanich News file photo)

Pat Bay Highway crash snarls morning commute at McKenzie Avenue in Saanich

Emergency crews on scene, expect delays in both directions

  • Mar. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Morning traffic has resumed on the Pat Bay Highway following a crash Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Julie said the highway is open in both directions, with crews still on scene.

Unconfirmed reports speak of a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway with the force of the crash knocking a barrier into a northbound lane.

The crash happened near north of the Saanich Plaza and south of McKenzie Avenue.

More to come.

