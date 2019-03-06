Pat Bay Highway crash snarls morning commute at McKenzie Avenue in Saanich

Emergency crews on scene, expect delays in both directions

Morning traffic has resumed on the Pat Bay Highway following a crash Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Julie said the highway is open in both directions, with crews still on scene.

Unconfirmed reports speak of a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway with the force of the crash knocking a barrier into a northbound lane.

The crash happened near north of the Saanich Plaza and south of McKenzie Avenue.

Emergency crews have cleared the vehicles involved in an earlier crash on the Pat Bay Highway near McKenzie Avenue in #Saanich. Crews are still on scene repairing the damaged barrier. Expect some delays #yyjtraffic #yyj #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/7CnpgGeAzO — Saanich News (@saanichnews) March 6, 2019

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter