One person taken with non life-threatening injuries Thursday morning

A crash hampers traffic on Highway 17 near McDonald Park Road the morning of April 8. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

According to Sidney North Saanich RCMP one person was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries following two-vehicle collision near McDonald Park Road and the Pat Bay Highway.

A witness said a southbound truck making a left hand turn collided with a northbound sedan.

Police, fire and ambulance were on the scene as of 10:45 a.m. slowing northbound traffic.

Southbound traffic was not impacted.

More to come…

