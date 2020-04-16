Pastor gives drive-in Easter Service in Barriere

Pastor Lance Naylor of the Christian Life Assembly Church in Barriere brought a memorable Easter Sunday Service to his parishioners while maintaining social distancing by holding a drive-in service in the church parking lot, live-streaming on Facebook, and live from the Bear Radio Station mobile unit. The service was very well received, with one parishioner commenting, “Lovely Easter Service! Such a blessing to do a drive in style Easter Service!” (Facebook: Christian Life Assembly photo)
