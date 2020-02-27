FILE – A Blackcomb Helicopters Bell 407 crash-landed near Whistler on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Blackcomb Helicopters/Facebook)

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

  • Feb. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Six people were on board a helicopter that crash-landed southwest of Whistler on Monday.

In a statement, Blackcomb Helicopters said their Bell 407 helicopter had a “roll over accident” during a landing in the Callaghan Valley at around 12:45 p.m.

The company said all six people were taken to the Whistler Medical Centre for evaluation and later released. Whistler RCMP confirmed the six suffered only minor injuries.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Blackcomb Helicopters are assessing the situation.

