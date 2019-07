Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

Passengers arriving at Vancouver International Airport can expect a long wait at customs due to nationwide outages of Canadian Border Security Agency’s systems, the airport said Sunday.

In an early afternoon tweet, the airport said the primary inspection kiosk and NEXUS system was down and that arriving passengers were having to fill out customs forms manually.

The Canadian Border Security Agency did not immediately return a request for comment.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.