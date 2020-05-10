Passenger flying into Kelowna tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger was flying on WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna on May 5

Another passenger flying into Kelowna has tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 5, a passenger sitting in seat 5A on WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna later tested positive for the virus.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control recently added the additional impacted domestic flight to its list of flights where a passenger later tested positive for the virus. Until May 5, the last passenger to test positive flying into a Kelowna airport was on Westjet flight 3343 from Calgary to Kelowna on April 29.

