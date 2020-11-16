Passenger attacks driver, forced off BC Transit bus in Saanich

A BC Transit bus driver was assaulted after asking a disruptive passenger to disembark on Monday morning, according to Saanich police.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m., when the bus was in the 1600-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. It is believed to be on the No. 14 route.

A passenger was already sitting on the bus when he began to yell profanities at another rider that had just sat down, said Saanich Police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“When the bus arrived at the next stop, the operator asked the suspect to leave,” Anastasiades said. “The suspect refused to leave the bus, approached the operator, began yelling profanities and tried to initiate a fight.”

When the suspect reached around the transparent safety divider in an apparent attempt to assault the operator, a physical altercation ensued. The suspect finally left the bus, Anastasiades said.

Saanich police arrested a 34-year-old man believed to be involved who is facing one count of assault.

The operator was not physically injured.

