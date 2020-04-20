Pass Creek Fall Fair canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

Organizers of the Pass Creek Fall Fair have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event due to COVID-19.

“It’s with heavy hearts the membership came to the decision to postpone the event for one year, resuming in September 2021,” said Pass Creek Regional Exhibition Society president Donna Smith.

“We tip our hats and extend our appreciation to the volunteers, competitors, exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, artists, entertainers and the people of Columbia Basin and everyone from across B.C. and beyond who support us every year.”

The fall fair has been a staple in the Castlegar area for more than 25 years.

