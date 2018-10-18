‘Party with a purpose’ fundraising for Vancouver Island kids with cancer

'The Inside Ride' will see teams partying it up on stationary bikes

A participant at one of The Inside Ride events is cheered on by people in costumes. (File contributed/The Inside Ride)

If you’re gonna exercise, it might as well be for a good cause.

Good news – The Inside Ride is coming to Victoria on Nov. 4, and all funds raised will go towards the Island Kids Cancer Association (IKCA).

The fundraiser involves teams of six taking turns pedalling on stationary bikes for 10 minutes at a time, all to the rhythm of a live DJ and the encouragement of a surrounding dance party.

VIDEO: Oak Bay paddle raises funds for kids with cancer

“It’s a party with a purpose,” said volunteer co-ordinator, Jackie Hellard, adding that the IKCA fills a special niche on the Island. “We step in immediately after a child is diagnosed … they require immediate financial assistance and we give families an idea of what to expect.”

Teams are encouraged to raise $750 for the cause, but people can also fundraise and sign up individually.

“Costumes are highly encouraged,” Hellard said. “Last year we had Wonder Woman, Minions … and a team dressed as pickles.”

ALSO READ: Victoria man helps raise $50,000 for nephew in palliative care

Hellard also noticed that the event is designed for people of all abilities.

“You can ride at slow pace or frantic pace, you can sit on the bike for 10 minutes if you want,” she said.

Small spin bikes for kids will also be available.

The Inside Ride is aiming to raise $20,000 this year, after raising $12,000 the year before.

The event runs on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the PISE rec centre at 4371 Interurban Rd. Prizes and snacks will be available.

For more information, you can head to ikcavictoria.theinsideride.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook Â