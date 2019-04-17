Parts of Hazelwood Avenue in Abbotsford closed after hydro pole fire

Access to the street off of Highway 11 has been blocked as crews continue work

Access to Highway 11 off of Hazelwood Avenue in Abbotsford has been blocked for much of the morning as crews deal with the aftermath of a hydro pole fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Access to Hazelwood Avenue off of Highway 11 has been closed after a hydro pole fire earlier this morning.

Crews responded to the call at approximately 9 a.m., and it’s unclear when the road will be re-opened as B.C. Hydro crews work on issues related to the fire.

The right-hand turning lane off of Highway 11 is closed, as well as approximately the 33900 to 33990 block of Hazelwood Avenue.

In addition, construction, which is unrelated to the fire, has limited some of Highway 11 northbound to one lane in the area.