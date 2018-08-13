Parts of C0urtenay to undergo smoke testing for sewer pipes

The City of Courtenay will be conducting a “smoke” test of the sanitary sewer system in three areas of Courtenay from Aug. 19 to 24.

The areas include:

• First Street (Puntledge Park) neighbourhood between Menzies Avenue and Powerhouse Road;

• Downtown Courtenay and surrounding streets; and

• Valleyview Drive and Trumpeter Crescent near Back Road.

“Smoke” testing is a commonly-used method to evaluate sewers, identify failed sanitary sewers, and locate connections between sanitary and storm sewers.

Testing is performed by blowing a harmless vapour into a sewer. The “smoke” is not a real smoke, but rather a mist containing a large percentage of moisture. It is highly visible at low concentrations. The smoke is expected to exit from manholes, the sewer stack at the top of your house, catch basins and downspouts.

The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue or stains, and has no impact on plants or animals. However, if smoke enters your home or business, it may signal plumbing defects in your home. Contact Public Works Services at 250-338-1525 for more information.

Please be aware of getting too close to the smoke as direct contact can cause minor respiratory irritation in some people. If you are within the testing areas and people in your building or residence have asthma, emphysema or some other respiratory condition, and are planning to remain in the building during the testing, please notify the City of Courtenay Public Works Department at 250-338-1525 so we can discuss your case in further detail.

FMI: 250-338-1525 or publicworks@courtenay.ca