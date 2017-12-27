Elliott Street in Quesnel, B.C.

Parties removed from Good Neighbour Agreement

City council amended the agreement Dec. 19 during a regular council meeting

At the City of Quesnel Council meeting on Dec. 19, the Good Neighbour Agreement that is part of the proposed Elliott Street Supportive Housing project was amended.

The agreement provides an official means of communication between the proposed facility and the community, if the development is approved. It is a communication tool only, and does not provide regulation or enforcement measures.

Northern Health (NH) has been removed as a signatory to the agreement, and Quesnel Tillicum Society and North Cariboo Aboriginal Family Program Society have been removed as named optional parties.

NH will still provide consultative services. Next steps include waiting for B.C. Housing to go through the Request for Proposals process.

