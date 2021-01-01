Parties, an assault and a belligerent man: Victoria police kept busy New Year’s Eve

Victoria police were busy New Year’s Eve breaking up gatherings, attending to an assault and issuing a man three fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 measures. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers responded to 102 calls for service on New Year’s Eve, including a belligerent taxi passenger, multiple house parties and an assault in Beacon Hill Park.

Shortly after 1 a.m. a taxi driver called 911 after their passenger refused to wear a face mask, touched the driver’s face and belligerently refused to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. The taxi driver drove their cab to VicPD’s headquarters where officers removed the passenger and took him into custody.

The man faces three COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA) fines for failing to wear a facial covering, abusive or belligerent behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of an officer. He was fined $690. This is the largest number of CRMA fines VicPD has issued an individual.

Throughout the night, officers responded to over a dozen reports of gatherings, including house and hotel room parties. Where necessary, officers broke up the gatherings and informed the attendees of their responsibilities under the CRMA.

Earlier in the night, at 11 p.m., patrol officers were flagged down by a couple who said they had been assaulted by a man in Beacon Hill Park. The couple said they had attempted to sit on a bench in the park that was located next to some belongings when a man assaulted them with a weapon.

Officers found the man and took him into custody. He was released on an undertaking while the file undergoes investigation. The couple did not require medical attention.

Victoria police also continue to seek 34-year-old Christopher Wilson who is wanted as a person of interest after shots were fired in the 100-block of Gorge Road East on Dec. 30. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911 immediately.

