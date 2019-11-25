Participants needed for evacuation route exercise in Nanoose Bay

News file photo - The Regional District of Nanaimo is looking for participants in an evacuation route exercise planned for Nanoose Bay, Lantzville and the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation.

The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) and the District of Lantzville, with partners from Emergency Management Oceanside and Emergency Support Services, will be conducting a traffic modelling evacuation exercise.

Participants are needed to simulate the evacuation, which will be held between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 13, 2020.

The RDN and District of Lantzville were each awarded a $25,000 Community Emergency Preparedness Fund Grant for the creation of a combined Evacuation Route Plan for Lantzville, Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay), and Snaw-naw-as First Nation.

Traffic modelling scenarios were developed to test both small- and large-scale evacuations with a coordinated multi-agency response. Traffic flow constraints identified in areas within Nanoose Bay have been selected for the upcoming exercise, which will test proposed evacuation options to reduce traffic challenges. This exercise will give the consultant team the opportunity to review the evacuation route plan and make adjustments as necessary.

Residents within the test evacuation zone, shown on the attached map, are encouraged to register and participate in the exercise. Residents from outside the test area are welcome to participate as well.

“Public participation in this exercise will help us evaluate and improve our evacuation routes,” said RDN Chair Ian Thorpe in a release.

“Careful work done at the planning and testing stages is critical for emergency preparedness so that residents and emergency responders can move effectively through the region in the event of a real-time evacuation.”

Early registration for participation is required to assist in planning the exercise. To register to participate in the evacuation route exercise, or to learn more, please contact Emergency Services at 250-390-6759 or emergencyservices@rdn.bc.ca.

– NEWS Staff, Submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter