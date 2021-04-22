Part of Pulpit Rock trail closed by cougar sighting

Pulpit Rock to the flagpole will be blocked to the public for the next two weeks

A cougar encounter near the flagpole above Pulpit Rock has closed off a section of the popular trail. File photo

A cougar sighting has closed part of the Pulpit Rock Trail.

The upper part of the trail from Pulpit Rock to the flagpole on the North Shore across from Nelson has been blocked off to the public for at least two weeks after a cougar was spotted near the peak.

Conservation officer Jason Hawkes said a hiker encountered a cougar Wednesday. There was no incident, but Recreation Sites and Trails BC confirmed Thursday it would temporarily close that portion of the trail.

Hawkes said a cougar may stay in an area to protect a food source, which depending on the size of the carcass could mean the cougar remains nearby for at least a week.

He said the area will be scouted again after two weeks before the trail can reopen.

If you see a cougar, don’t run or turn your back to the animal. Talk in a loud voice, maintain eye contact and use any weapon on hand if it acts aggressive.

To report cougar sightings, call the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

