RCMP. (File)

Part of Highway 17 remains closed after serious 2-vehicle crash

Emergency crews called to collision on Highway 17 between 104 and 108 avenues at 2:55 a.m.

Westbound traffic on Highway 17, between 104 Avenue and and 136 Street, remains closed following a serious two-vehicle collision early Thursday morning (Sept. 2).

DriveBC tweeted the traffic reminder just before 7 a.m. Eastbound traffic remains open.

Police were called to Highway 17, between 104 and 108 avenues, at 2:55 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck towing a fuel trailer, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

Gillies said when police and Surrey Fire Service arrived, they found a driver with “serious life-threatening injuries.”

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was on scene for a full investigation.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP confirm Highway 20 crash claims one life, seriously injures driver
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm

Just Posted