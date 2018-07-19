Parson park gets new warming hut and concession

The warming hut at the Parson Community Recreation Park has been removed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and plans to construct a new one are already underway.

The warming hut at the Parson Community Recreation Park has been removed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and plans to construct a new one are already underway.

The tender process comes to an end this week, and one construction company will be tasked with creating the new warming hut, which will include a concession area, storage, and an indoor warming area, equipped with electric heating and a place to hang up gear and clothes.

“It’s enough for almost two teams. You’ve got six picnic tables under there,” said CSRD community services team lead Ryan Nitchie.

Other changes include making the switch to a ground-level structure, allowing more accessibility, and drainage around the building. Windows in the building will be made out of plexi glass or tempered glass, to prevent it from being broken by rogue pucks in the winter or general wear and tear.

Due to its structural instability, the old shelter was torn down, and the CSRD expects the replacement will be finished construction by October 15.

A plethora of outdoor groups use the park in Parson, including pickleball and youth based groups in the summer, and hockey and skating groups in the winter. The outdoor skating rink is complemented with a summertime softball field, volleyball nets, a playground, picnic tables, and garbage cans.

Parson resident Rhonda Smith says the parent and tot program would like to move from the community hall to the park. Her daughter, Meadow Smith, said the location would be better for the program because it isn’t as close to the highway, and there are good amenities for children.

In the past, the old building was heated with space heaters and outdoor fire pits in the winter. After the new building is constructed, it will be heated with electric heat, and the building will be able to hold more heat inside. Nitchie hopes to install a timer on the building so the temperature will regulate itself and be cost efficient.

“We couldn’t put any heat in that building. It was impossible,” he said about the old building.

According to Parson residents at a meeting on Thursday, July 12, it was possible to see through the structure of the old building, and oftentimes it was too cold for children and adults to play at the rink because of the lack of warmth and shelter.

“To bring heat back into the building is really going to change it,” Meadow said, adding that she is happy there will be a place to warm up when it’s very cold in the winter.

Even in the summer, the Parson park is a hub for activity. The Parson Fall Fair comes up near the end of August, but Nitchie said organizers might have to look into using tents for shelter and concession this year.

Tear down of the old building did not cost the CSRD anything, because someone came in and hauled it away as salvage.