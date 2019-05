A wildfire reported near Parrot Lake was investigated and deemed a non-threat.

A fire at Parrot Lake was deemed a non-threat and was put out. (Lakes District News file photo)

Wildfire assistant Will Roberts, with the Burns Lake branch of the BC Wildfire Service told Lakes District News that the fire had been put out.

Parrot Lake lies about 55 kilometres west of Burns Lake.

