Parky’s Feel the Love program

Owners Doug and Monica Parkinson of Parky's Heating and Cooling teamed up with their Lennox dealer to participate in a program called Feel the Love.

In August they asked for nominations of deserving families in need of new furnaces that they could not otherwise afford.

Two nominations were received, but both families resided in mobile homes. Since Lennox does not have a furnace that is mobile home approved, Monica reached out to the community to help cover the cost of the furnaces. “Once we read their stories we didn’t want them to go without, so I reached out and found some extra help to make it happen,” explained Monica.

The furnaces were installed by Parky’s staff this past weekend.

“We replaced furnaces in 2 households & couldn’t be happier at how the day unfolded. This fantastic project wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible staff…and the support of Rotary Club of Golden, BC, Golden Lions Club, CanGas Propane Inc., Numbers & Letters, Zimmerman Construction, Sinclair Supply, GL Products, Tim Hortons and Bluebird Cafe” said Monica.

The Parkinsons would like to make this a yearly event where nominations are submitted through feelthelove.com to help community members stay warm during the winter months.

Nominations will open again next summer.