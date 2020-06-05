Parksville’s Summer by the Sea event starts June 30

Parksville’s popular Summer by the Sea market, that takes place Tuesdays at this time of the year, is going to start June 30 but at a different venue.

The event that features a host of vendors, food trucks and performers will be held at the Parksville Visitor Centre to make sure it is compliant with COVID-19 regulations that allow gatherings of only up to 50 people.

Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce CEO Kim Burden said the market is being modifiied and will only allow a maximum of 20 vendors. It will be held Tuesdays and Thursday from from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 10 weeks, with the last night being Sept. 3.

In addition to restricting the number of vendors, Burden said they can also monitor the individuals attending. They will have staff and signage to remind people to observe physical distancing. Each vendor will also have handwashing station at their booths.

“We are looking forward to providing a vibrant market that allows vendors to maintain their businesses by selling their products,” said Burden. “We are focussing our attention this year on local vendors and ‘make, bake or grow’ vendors although all are welcome.”

Burden indicated that they’re willing to add another day if more vendors register for the market.

